Veronica Wu Purchases 500 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stock

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VF stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,346. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.86.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

