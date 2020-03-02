Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.29. 2,395,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,661. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,108 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,159 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

