Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $8.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,906. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total transaction of $848,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,108 shares of company stock worth $27,901,159. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

