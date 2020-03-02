Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,500,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,414. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

