Viacoin Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinroom, YoBit and Upbit. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $25,713.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00684540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007409 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,854 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OOOBTC, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Upbit, Binance and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

