ViacomCBS’s (VIAC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,846,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

