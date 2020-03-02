Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 1,911,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,947. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

