Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 109,924 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 574.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,924 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Vistra Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.14. 7,715,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

