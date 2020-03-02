Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 14,663 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 555.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock traded up $7.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.97. 1,067,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.73. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $121.15 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

