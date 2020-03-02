Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 16,651 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 490.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA traded up $8.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,310. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

