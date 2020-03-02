Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 23,324 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 425.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,793 shares of company stock valued at $308,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.68. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $113.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

