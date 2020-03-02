Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,293 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. 1,222,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,264. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

