Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 217,315 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 217,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCAU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.34. 6,096,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.