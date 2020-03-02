Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 51,499 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $54.59. 33,196,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,766,604. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

