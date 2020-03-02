Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,286,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,609,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after buying an additional 488,370 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,072,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,405,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

