Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 483.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.16. 4,506,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,524. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.