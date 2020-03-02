Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 36,101 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 477.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.92. 2,408,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,474. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

