Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 83,334 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 200.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,334 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $188,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,866.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,632 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. 2,432,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,377. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

