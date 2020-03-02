Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,229 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KBR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in KBR by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in KBR by 293.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 179,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 134,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,217. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

