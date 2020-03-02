Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.