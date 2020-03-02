Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

BLDR stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,161. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

