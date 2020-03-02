Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 23,972 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $702,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE RS traded up $3.48 on Monday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,345. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

