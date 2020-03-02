Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 261.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $21,145,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,518 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $11,629,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 142,019 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFC traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $34.04. 3,372,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,623. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

