Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 277.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,291,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,244 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.66. 1,782,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

