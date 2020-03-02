Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 468.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in United Continental by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 113,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,008,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

