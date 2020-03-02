Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 570.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,127 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,199. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.84.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.