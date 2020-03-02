Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 354.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,267,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 189,093 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.36. 3,491,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,397. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

