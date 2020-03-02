Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 303.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,402 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $29.92. 1,204,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.