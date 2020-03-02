Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 446.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

ZBH traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,802. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $161.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

