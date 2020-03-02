Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 303.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,796,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,534,000 after purchasing an additional 527,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,663,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,789,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $4.14 on Monday, reaching $127.22. 3,435,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,856. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $119.91 and a 1 year high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.