Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 547.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Leidos by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after acquiring an additional 457,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Leidos by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,120,000 after acquiring an additional 78,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Leidos by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 439,469 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.06. 1,437,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Leidos’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

