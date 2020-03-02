Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 366.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Ameren by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,726. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

