Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 416.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $8.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.88. 17,071,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,327. The stock has a market cap of $305.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

