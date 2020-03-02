Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 799.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4,304.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.89. 551,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

