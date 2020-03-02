Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.71 Million in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 111,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

ON stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $18.93. 8,422,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607,264. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.