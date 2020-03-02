Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,303,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 179,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 897,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 223,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 802,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. 5,015,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,476. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

