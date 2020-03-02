Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Amdocs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 68,775 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.83. 2,003,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,677. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

