Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after acquiring an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.27. 2,898,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,622. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from to in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,482 shares of company stock worth $15,228,151. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

