Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4,994.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,857 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 346,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.38. 3,335,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

