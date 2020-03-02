Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 308,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 9.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 466,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of MBT traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $10.18. 4,348,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,014. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

