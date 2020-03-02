Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Perrigo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Perrigo by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Perrigo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.40. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

