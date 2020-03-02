Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 18,665 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 653.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,945 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 27,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,876 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.87. 9,851,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,438. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price objective on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

