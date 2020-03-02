Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 42,278 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 186.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.48. 2,460,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,134. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

