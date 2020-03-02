Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PS Business Parks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PS Business Parks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

PSB stock traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,691. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.56. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $142.44 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

