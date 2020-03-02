Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,292 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upped their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.42. 2,021,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

