Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Tech Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tech Data by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tech Data by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tech Data by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,405,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TECD. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of Tech Data stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.40. 1,423,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,007. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

