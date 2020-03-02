Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.55. 5,863,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

