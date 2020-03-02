Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 63,279 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

