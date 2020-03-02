Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 389.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,198 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,053,000 after purchasing an additional 272,675 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286,199 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,846,000 after purchasing an additional 183,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,995,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,547,000 after purchasing an additional 234,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG traded up $3.17 on Monday, hitting $53.12. 3,815,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,482. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.