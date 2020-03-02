Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 375.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,912 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $30.39. 10,608,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,881. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

